Palisades Rocks the Fourth Artists Spotlight: Keith Carrington

By Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

Palisadian Keith Carrington became a musician later in life, after almost 20 years of running two clothing stores in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Though he played the guitar as a child, he didn’t pick it up again until about 12 years ago. He studied songwriting in Nashville, and moved to California to pursue an acting career. He has appeared at the Pierson Playhouse in plays as diverse as “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Don’t Dress for Dinner” and “The Foreigner,” and is currently a Theatre Palisades board member.

He has attended many of the local Fourth of July festivities, including the morning run and the parade, but usually stays home at night, where he can hear the concert and see the fireworks.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity,” he said about performing at this year’s concert.

The singer-songwriter’s country sound includes touches of jazz and blues. He wrote all the music and lyrics on his latest album, “Unconditionally,” which was released on June 30.

Carrington jokes that it took time to learn how to “sing and play at the same time.”

Joining him onstage will be Joe Caccavo on lead guitar, John McDuffie on steel guitar, Tony Shibumi on bass, Jessie Olema on fiddle and Robert Arnett on drums.

Carrington and the band will be performing mostly original songs from the new album, including “Sweet Home,” a song about “home, family and friends.

“I share Pacific Palisades with most of the people who will be showing up. I hope they’ll come by the stage and listen, and come meet me and say hello.”

For more information, visit keithcarrington.com.