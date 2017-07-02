Palisades Rocks the Fourth Artist Spotlight: Adam Topol

By Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

The Fourth of July is the one day of the year when Pacific Palisades is at its small-town best.

Chairs are trustingly left out the night before, staking out parade viewing spots for family members of all ages.

The day begins early with the races, continues with the parade, and the excitement continues to build, culminating with the fireworks show at Palisades Charter High School.

Another highlight is the Palisades Rocks the Fourth concert, now in its 10th year.

This year’s headliner is High Tide Rolling Review, featuring Adam Topol, who will be playing with Will Phillips (co-leader of the band), Merlo Podlewski, Chris Joyner, Kenny Lyon, Marcele Berger, Rodrigo Castro, Jillian Jensen, Ralike and Alan Berliant.

Topol is a drummer/percussionist who is currently on tour with Jack Johnson. He also writes and produces, including his 2016 album, Regardless of the Dark.

This is Topol’s third time performing at the concert. “We tried to cover a wide list so we can reach everybody,” Topol said about playing cover songs that all ages will enjoy.

“It’s a really great band, a really fun review,” Topol said.