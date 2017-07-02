Palisades Americanism Parade Association Makes It All Happen

Since 1967, the Palisades Americanism Parade Association has been organizing, financing and overseeing the town’s Fourth of July parade. The all-volunteer nonprofit group also presents the evening’s Palisades Rocks the Fourth concert and 20-minute fireworks show at Palisades High School.

Starting in January, the PAPA committee meets monthly in order to orchestrate these events, and each committee member has a particular assignment, ranging from permits, insurance, security and traffic control to marching bands, celebrities, fundraising and the pre-parade VIP luncheon.

Past treasurer Daphne Gronich is serving her fourth term as PAPA president, ably assisted by an executive board that includes Cheryel Kanan (treasurer), Lou Kamer (secretary) and vice presidents Rich Wilken, Keith Turner, Scott Wagenseller and Arnie Wishnick. Board advisors are Robert Weber and Ramis Sadrieh, former PAPA presidents.

Sylvia and Jon Boyd have once again chaired PAPA People, a large group of community volunteers who make sure the parade, the concert and the fireworks show run smoothly.

Perennial volunteers Marge Gold, Bobbie Farberow and Carolyn Haselkorn are once again organizing the VIP luncheon.

To make a donation to PAPA, visit palisadesparade.org.