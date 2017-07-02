Palisades Americanism Parade Association Makes It All Happen

· 0 commentsViews: 16

Since 1967, the Palisades Americanism Parade Association has been organizing, financing and overseeing the town’s Fourth of July parade. The all-volunteer nonprofit group also presents the evening’s Palisades Rocks the Fourth concert and 20-minute fireworks show at Palisades High School.

Starting in January, the PAPA committee meets monthly in order to orchestrate these events, and each committee member has a particular assignment, ranging from permits, insurance, security and traffic control to marching bands, celebrities, fundraising and the pre-parade VIP luncheon.

The PAPA committee includes (front row, left to right): Natalie McAdams, Cheryel Kanan, Madeline Eskigian, Daphne Gronich, Marge Gold, Bobbie Farberow, Carolyn Haselkorn; (second row, left to right) Luke Fair, parade coordinator David Sarrell, Ramis Sadrieh, Sylvia Boyd, Kathleen Jensen; (third row, left to right) Arnie Wishnick, Grace Hiney, Terry Dimich, Mary Allwright, Kevin Niles, Joy Daunis, Cece Webb, Lou Kamer; (back row, left to right) Bill Bruns, Rich Wilken, Jeff Ridgway, Hoppy Mehterian, Keith PAPA Makes It All Happen Wishing the Entire Palisades Community a Safe and Happy 4th of July Turner and Matthew Rodman. Photo: Lesly Hall Photography

The PAPA committee includes (front row, left to right): Natalie McAdams, Cheryel Kanan, Madeline Eskigian, Daphne Gronich, Marge Gold, Bobbie Farberow, Carolyn Haselkorn; (second row, left to right) Luke Fair, parade coordinator David Sarrell, Ramis Sadrieh, Sylvia Boyd, Kathleen Jensen; (third row, left to right) Arnie Wishnick, Grace Hiney, Terry Dimich, Mary Allwright, Kevin Niles, Joy Daunis, Cece Webb, Lou Kamer; (back row, left to right) Bill Bruns, Rich Wilken, Jeff Ridgway, Hoppy Mehterian, Keith
PAPA Makes It All Happen
Wishing the Entire Palisades Community
a Safe and Happy 4th of July
Turner and Matthew Rodman.
Photo: Lesly Hall Photography

Past treasurer Daphne Gronich is serving her fourth term as PAPA president, ably assisted by an executive board that includes Cheryel Kanan (treasurer), Lou Kamer (secretary) and vice presidents Rich Wilken, Keith Turner, Scott Wagenseller and Arnie Wishnick. Board advisors are Robert Weber and Ramis Sadrieh, former PAPA presidents.

Sylvia and Jon Boyd have once again chaired PAPA People, a large group of community volunteers who make sure the parade, the concert and the fireworks show run smoothly.

Perennial volunteers Marge Gold, Bobbie Farberow and Carolyn Haselkorn are once again organizing the VIP luncheon.

To make a donation to PAPA, visit palisadesparade.org.

Tags: , , ,
Author: Matt Sanderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

  • expand2017 (570)
  • expand2016 (758)
  • expand2015 (25)
  • expand2014 (91)