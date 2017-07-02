Kelley Jakle to Sing Will Rogers 5k/10k National Anthem

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

For many, getting out of bed early on the Fourth of July to run the Palisades Will Rogers 5K & 10K Run is not something they would willingly do. Now those people have another good reason, besides exercise, to rise early, because actress and singer/songwriter Kelley Jakle will sing the National Anthem.

And how did the race organizers convince a beautiful 28-year-old, with five films to her credit and “Pitch Perfect 3” set to open in December, to sing here? Well, Kelley is the niece of John Jakle, one of the original Ridge Runners, and this is the 40th anniversary of the race that group founded.

Jakle played Alice in “42,” which starred Harrison Ford. The film about Jackie Robinson had special meaning for this talented actress because it featured the heroic role played by her great-grandfather, Brooklyn Dodgers General Manager Branch Rickey, who broke baseball’s color barrier by signing Robinson and who later (at Pittsburgh) drafted the first Hispanic superstar, Roberto Clemente.

Growing up Sacramento, Jakle was part of the Sacramento Children’s Chorus, which toured in England and France. She sang the National Anthem at the start of swim meets (she competed in competitive soccer, basketball and swimming as a youth) and local parades.

Jakle was soon asked to sing the National Anthem for the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. In 2006, she sang the anthem at a San Francisco 49ers game. She’s been a regular in Dodger Stadium for the past five years.

While in high school, Jakle starred in several stage productions, including “Urinetown,” “The Princess Bride” and “The Laramie Project.”