In Memoriam this Palisades Fourth of July

Three people who played an important role in the formation and support of the Will Rogers Run passed away this past year.

Ted Mackie, 88, ran in the race 38 years, capturing a medal in his age group year after year. Last year, recovering from an illness, he walked the race course. Out of 40 years, the owner of the town’s only bike repair shop missed just one race, when he was out of the country. Ted is survived by his wife Carol and daughters Suki and Marilyn, stepdaughter Rebecca Leacock and stepson Jay Leacock, stepsons Jeff and James Chambliss and stepdaughter Loran Chambliss.

Linda Carlson, 72, was the wife of Chris Carlson, who founded the race in 1977 with Brian Shea and Bill Klein. Chris, a Santa Monica resident, died while running—just a week before the 25th anniversary of the race. The couple had three children: Katherine, Carolyn and Chris.

Dick (Richard) Lemen, 77, a long-time Palisadian, was one of the original Ridge Runners. In a feature article by Matt Purdue (“They’re Running the Show”) in the 1990s, Dick explained why the group had organized the 5/10K Will Rogers Run. “It’s a good opportunity for us to put something back into running. Also, it’s good for the community and we enjoy doing it.” He is survived by his wife, Karen, and two children, Carly and Jeff.

Children and grandchildren of Carlson and Lemen plan to run in the race this year to honor the memory and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the race.