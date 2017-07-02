Food Trucks Set for Palisades Fourth of July Concert, Fireworks

By Jessie Levine
Special to the Palisades News
The Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at Palisades High School will once again offer a stellar lineup of popular food trucks.
From beloved American fare like hamburgers and hot dogs to aromatic Indian dishes and Caribbean-style fare, there is sure to be something for everyone at this annual celebration. Starting at 4 p.m. the trucks will be stationed between the Palisades High School baseball field and the gymnasium.
Baby’s Badass Burgers: The brainchild of an ex-restaurateur and an expert event planner, Baby’s features beautiful women serving burgers (beef, turkey and veggie) and curly fries. Look for the bubblegum-pink truck and follow the smell of charbroiled Angus beef burgers to the gorgeous gals serving up reasonably priced fare with smiles.
Visit: www.babysbadassburgers.com.
Cousins Maine Lobster: Cousins Jim and Sabin bring traditional New England fare to our fair coast in the form of Cousins Maine Lobster, with a menu featuring lobster rolls, tacos and quesadillas. Be sure to save room for a classic whoopie pie for dessert.
Visit: www.cousinsmainelobster.com.
Dogtown Dogs: What could be more appropriate for Independence Day than a hot dog? Dogtown Dogs will be serving a menu of hot dogs done in different styles, such as the Spicy Angeleno: a bacon-wrapped dog with tomatillo sauce, spicy salsa fresca and topped with fried jalapeños.
Visit: www.dogtowndog.com.
India Jones Chow Truck: Chef Sumant Pardal and crew serve Indian street food and specialize in “frankies,” a roti-wrapped mixture of lamb, paneer and mushrooms, considered to be like an Indian burrito, as well as curries, samosas and other tradi- tional street food from India.
Visit: www.indiajoneschowtruck.com.
CoolHaus: Serving up architecturally inspired ice cream, CoolHaus uses the freshest natural ingredients available to construct scoops, sammies and more. Housemade cookies sandwich ice cream flavors like baked apple, bananas Foster, cannoli and Fruit Loop cereal milk.
Visit: www.cool.haus.com.
Me So Hungry: Self-proclaimed “foodies” started this truck, chock full with interesting flavor combinations and classic standbys. Come hungry and choose from Me So Hungry truck’s menu of burgers, fries, sliders and more. For the adventurous types, don’t miss the PB&J Burger, topped with peanut butter, jelly, sriracha, bacon and cheddar.
Visit: www.mesohungrytruck.com.
Made in Brooklyn: Because what’s a party without pizza? New York-style slices from this truck are hot, fresh, delicious and New Yorker-approved. Patrons can choose from a wide variety of toppings for their slices.
Visit: www.mibpizza.com.
El Chato Taco Truck: The Mexican-inspired menu from El Chato has been turning heads since it first rolled onto the scene. Foodies all over the city rave about the lengua, pastor, asada and chorizo tacos. This one is not to be missed.
Visit: www.facebook.com/elchatotacotruck
Palazzolo’s Gelato Truck: For those seeking a sweet treat and a killer way to beat the heat, look no further than Palazzolo’s. Flavors of gelato and sorbet rotate on a weekly basis, but favorites include toasted coconut almond fudge, Mexican chocolate chipotle and Italian pistachio.
Visit: www.palazzolotruck.com
The Tropic Truck: Caribbean-style dis es abound at this food truck, a newcomer to the Palisades Fourth this year. Guests can choose from a variety of bases like salad, wrap or bowl, and top with proteins ranging from blackened mahi-mahi to jerk chicken. Bold flavors and filling portions are sure to please here.
Visit: www.thetropictruck.com
Mandoline Grill: Another newcomer to the Palisades Fourth, Mandoline Grill brings Vietnamese cuisine with highest quality ingredients and big flavors. Specializing in banh mi sandwiches, buns and “Vietnamese nachos.”
Visit: www.mandolinegrill.com
Boba Tea & Me: Cool down with this Taiwanese treat, which comes in a variety of fun flavors and varieties. Go with the classic boba milk tea, or get crazy with the rainbow-hued Butterfly Blossom drink.
Visit: www.bobateaandme.com
