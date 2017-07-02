Food Trucks Set for Palisades Fourth of July Concert, Fireworks

By Jessie Levine

Special to the Palisades News

The Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at Palisades High School will once again offer a stellar lineup of popular food trucks.

From beloved American fare like hamburgers and hot dogs to aromatic Indian dishes and Caribbean-style fare, there is sure to be something for everyone at this annual celebration. Starting at 4 p.m. the trucks will be stationed between the Palisades High School baseball field and the gymnasium.

Baby’s Badass Burgers: The brainchild of an ex-restaurateur and an expert event planner, Baby’s features beautiful women serving burgers (beef, turkey and veggie) and curly fries. Look for the bubblegum-pink truck and follow the smell of charbroiled Angus beef burgers to the gorgeous gals serving up reasonably priced fare with smiles.

Visit: www.babysbadassburgers.com.

Cousins Maine Lobster: Cousins Jim and Sabin bring traditional New England fare to our fair coast in the form of Cousins Maine Lobster, with a menu featuring lobster rolls, tacos and quesadillas. Be sure to save room for a classic whoopie pie for dessert.

Visit: www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

Dogtown Dogs: What could be more appropriate for Independence Day than a hot dog? Dogtown Dogs will be serving a menu of hot dogs done in different styles, such as the Spicy Angeleno: a bacon-wrapped dog with tomatillo sauce, spicy salsa fresca and topped with fried jalapeños.

Visit: www.dogtowndog.com.

India Jones Chow Truck: Chef Sumant Pardal and crew serve Indian street food and specialize in “frankies,” a roti-wrapped mixture of lamb, paneer and mushrooms, considered to be like an Indian burrito, as well as curries, samosas and other tradi- tional street food from India.

Visit: www.indiajoneschowtruck.com.