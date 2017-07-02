Army Band to March in Palisades Fourth of July Parade

Over the years, the 300th has played for presidents, governors, and heads of state. The band was also sent to El Salvador and Panama to offer musical support to the troops, and the group, which is also called “Hollywood’s Own,” even played recently on Fox TV’s MasterChef.

Although the marching band is their most well-known endeavor, it “is only one small part of we do,” Smith said. The 300th also has numerous smaller ensembles, including a brass quintet, woodwind quintet, jazz ensembles and pop ensembles. The latter helps with recruiting efforts among 18- to 24-year-olds.

“We certainly have music and musical ensembles that attract that age group,” he noted. The 300th also has a ska band (playing a musical genre that originated in Jamaica and was a precursor to reggae). “We have the only ska band in the entire Army. It’s become a really popular ensemble for us and is invited to perform at a lot of different events.”

The 300th first began playing in 1943 as part of the regular Army and was briefly disbanded following World War II. However, six months later, the band was back in action and remained an Army band until it was transferred to the reserves in 1968 with a home in Bell.