Scott Gardner Stars as Vanya at Theatre Palisades

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Scott Gardner has some intriguing similarities to Vanya, the character he plays in Theatre Palisades’ current production, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”

Both grew up with two sisters and professors for parents. They are practically the same age. Gardner is 56, while Vanya is 57. Each has spent more than a decade caring for aging relatives. For Vanya, it was his parents; for Gardner, both his grandmother and mother have needed his assistance. And in perhaps the oddest parallel, each lived for many years in a home with a pond frequented by a blue heron.

“Those little similarities really helped in grounding me into the setting of the play,” said Gardner, a 1978 Palisades High School grad. “I’m hopefully not as hopeless as Vanya, but I do share his longing for things in the past . . . I grew up watching the same movies and television shows and share the same disconnect between that simpler time and the technology-driven world of today.”

He added,“It’s very rare that an actor gets to play a character the same age with such parallel life experience . . . The moment I read it, I knew I wanted to do this play.”

Gardner, who grew up in Pacific Palisades, has lucked out with his last two Theatre Palisades roles. Last year, he got the chance to star in “The Odd Couple” as Felix Unger, a part he had tried out for more than 20 years ago at Theatre Palisades. The first time he was too young for the role, and last year, he noted that he was a bit too old, “but that’s community theater. It allows us to bend those rules.”

He got the theater bug while at PaliHi, where he began acting under the tutelage of drama teacher Victoria Francis. In 1977, Francis took some students on a class trip to New York City, where they saw multiple Broadway shows.

“That’s what did it for me,” Gardner said. “I was really hooked.”

He was one of two actors who won the lead role, Jesus, in the senior musical, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and his performance caught the eye of a Theatre Palisades member, who suggested that he check out their next show, “The Fantasticks,” a musical which also happens to be Theatre Palisades’s next show this year. “It was fantastic,” he noted.