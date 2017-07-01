Palisades Rocks the Fourth Venue Changed, New Kids’ Activities Offered

First, you’ll have primo seating for the inaugural year of the concert and fireworks at its new location on the Palisades High School baseball field. Second, while you and your spouse relax on the field with a chance to unwind, someone else will entertain your kids. And third, numerous food trucks will already be stationed between the baseball field and the PaliHi gymnasium when you arrive.

Counselors from Camp Gan Izzy of the Pacific Palisades Chabad will be entertaining kids of all ages with arts and crafts, games and rides (there is a small fee).

Pacific Palisades Shell owner Saeed Kohonoff has underwritten the cost of many of the kids’ activities, which include face painting, Independence Day arts and crafts, a soccer and basketball challenge, potato-sack relay races, a bouncer slide, a bull ride, “an animal kingdom” area and other traditional American games.