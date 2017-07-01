Palisades Fourth of July Parade Announcers to Be At Four Locations

If you want to expand your knowledge about the Palisades Fourth of July parade, hear a description of the floats, bands and listen to other useful bits of information, stand close to one of four intersections, and the announcers will tell all.

This year’s parade features Rich and Kendall Wilken (Swarthmore Avenue and Sunset Boulevard); Sam Lagana and Jeanne Elfant Festa (at the Grandstands—Sunset Boulevard); Cindy and Bill Simon (at Toyopa Boulevard and Drummond Street); and Sue Pascoe and Manfred Hofer (at Via de la Paz and Bowdoin Street).