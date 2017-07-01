Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Street Closures

RACE CLOSURES: Will Rogers 5K/10K race closures will start at 7 a.m. The Huntington Palisades neighborhood including Alma Real Drive, Corona del Mar, Toyopa Drive and Pampas Ricas will be closed. Drummond Street from Toyopa to Chautauqua; Ocampo from Drummond to Alma Real will also be shut down.

Sunset Boulevard from Amalfi Drive to Monument Street will be closed in both directions. Chautauqua Boulevard north of Sunset until Drummond and Drummond from Chautauqua to Toyopa will also be closed. The roads will reopen after the race course is closed about 11 a.m.

PARADE CLOSURES: The parade route and staging areas, which include Via de la Paz, Sunset, Drummond Street, Toyopa, La Cruz Drive and Alma Real, will close at 1:30 p.m. or possibly earlier and will not reopen until after the parade route is cleared. Estimated reopening is 4 p.m.

CONCERT/FIREWORKS CLOSURES: Westbound Bowdoin Street, in front of Palisades High School, will be closed at noon (or before, depending on the arrival of the fireworks) until 10 p.m. and the ocean-field side will be closed from 4 until 10 p.m. (after the fireworks). North and southbound Temescal Canyon Road will close shortly before 9 p.m. to Palisades-bound traffic (no turns off Pacific Coast Highway).