Topanga Canyon Brush Fire Reaches 30 Acres

The north and south lanes on Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway remain closed Friday morning as fire crews continue to contain a 30-acre fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in Topanga Canyon.

As of Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reports the fire has grown to 30 acres and is at approximately 20 percent containment. No structures are threatened.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported it was assisting the county fire department in a brush fire in the 4000 block of South Topanga Canyon Boulevard. LAFD responded to assist the fire, which is entirely in the jurisdiction of the county fire department.

At the same time Thursday, the county fire department was battling a brush fire via ground and air attack to the west in the Malibu and Calabasas area, in the area near Mulholland Drive and Malibu Canyon Road.

The duration of fire operations in this area is still unknown. Crews will be working to fully contain the fire.

Drivers in this area should continue to monitor traffic reports and avoid the area of PCH and Topanga Canyon Boulevard by considering alternate routes.