Palisades ‘Sopranos’ Visit Carmine’s

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

The atmosphere at Carmine’s restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard was so authentically old-world Italian that one would have thought our lunch club group had just taken an exit off the New Jersey Turnpike and slipped into Tony Soprano’s favorite hideaway.

So, like I was sayin’, my pals Pauley, Vito and Johnny “Sack”—better known as Arnie, Barry and Josh, were seated in our favorite corner booth and were a bit uneasy about who might be coming through the back door. Vito (a.k.a Barry) always seemed to have our backs so we could enjoy the best food in town without looking over our shoulders.

The original Carmine’s was opened in 1972 and named after the late Carmine Competelli, Sr., who was said to have given such individual attention to his diners that he “could warm the coldest of hearts.” The original Carmine’s embraced the old Hollywood tradition of intimate dining, and in its heyday, was a favorite among celebrities.

During dinner hours every third Friday, Carmine’s features live musical performances as a backdrop in the dining room’s romantic low-light setting. The thought of watching “Vito” stuff his face during one of those mood-altering Friday night dinners made me very glad we were there for lunch.

Carmine’s II returned in the fall of 1995 under the guidance of Carmine’s eldest son, Carmine Jr., and his partner Kim Papeterra. The updated version of the restaurant offered a new spin on Mediterranean-Italian cuisine, which “my guys” seemed ready to check out.