Palisades News Letters: Regarding the Entrada Sidewalk

Anyone who navigates Entrada every day could have told you (and did try to tell Council District 11) that narrowing an already problematic street was an idiotic idea. The handful of vocal residents on the south side got their beautiful new sidewalk that the rest of us cannot access. But every driver who uses that road will now be inconvenienced when traffic backs up due to the lack of left-hand turn lanes and bicycle lanes. That this construction project in Santa Monica Canyon was pushed this through without a traffic study is unconscionable.

Kim Nicholas