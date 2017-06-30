Palisades Filmmaker Edward Zwick Honored by American Film Institute

The American Film Institute conferred honorary doctorate of fine arts degrees on comedy icon Carol Burnett and filmmaking partners Marshall Herskovitz and Palisadian Edward Zwick on June 5 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The AFI’s commencement marked the 50th anniversary of the institute’s formation in 1967 and the debut of the The Carol Burnett Show. AFI opened the Center for Advanced Film Studies (now the AFI Conservatory) in 1969.

Zwick, who now lives in Rustic Canyon, was born in Winnetka, Illinois, in 1952 and began making films in high school. After studying literature at Harvard and graduating in 1974, he attended the AFI Conservatory for directing, where he earned a master’s degree in 1975. It was there he met his creative collaborator, Marshall Herskovitz.

Zwick’s AFI thesis film won the student competition at the 1976 Chicago Film Festival, and landed him a job on the television series Family. He worked as a director, producer and writer on the series for five years, often alongside Herskovitz. In 1980, Zwick earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series for Family.

He and Herskovitz went on to win Emmys for producing and writing the television movie Special Bulletin.