Earlham Lots in Pacific Palisades: Sharply Divided Opinions

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The fate of residential construction on Earlham Street, adjacent to Potrero Canyon, continues behind the scenes.

A public hearing was first held on Dec. 5 regarding the Earlham project proposed by developer Reza Akef, owner of Metro Capital Builders, Inc. He also happens to serve as Area 8 representative on the Pacific Palisades Community Council. The property is part of an investment portfolio that is managed by his father.

The project’s location (from 15210 to 15222 Earlham) is at the loop on Lombard Avenue between the intersections with Friends Street and Earlham. Each of the three lots is about 12,100 sq. ft. and each house is roughly 6,500 sq. ft, with 3,500- sq.-ft. basements.

Although the city had approved the project, consulting geologist E.D. Michael, hired by Earlham Neighbors, studied the Earlham/Friends lots and his report was submitted as part of the March 31 appeal filed by Earlham Neighbors.

Michael warned the city that the “Friends Street slide,” which was buttressed to some extent by the infill project in Potrero Canyon, had reactivated.