Palisades Troop 223 Boy Scouts Salute LAFD Fire Station 69

By Orion Spatafora
Special to the Palisades News
I have been a Boy Scout with Troop 223 in Pacific Palisades since 2012. We are led by Scoutmaster Michael Lanning, and are one of the largest Boy Scout Troops in the United States. Many of the Scouts’ fathers volunteer, creating great support and also mentoring.
My current patrol has completed the Fire Safety Merit Badge. We learned about how to handle fire safely, how to create escape plans for our homes and the essentials to firetrucks and firefighting.
We had the great fortune to visit Fire Station 69 on May 23. All the members of this station have generously supported many of our troop’s patrols this past month.
We learned a great deal from Captains Erik Schneider, Thomas Moore and Thomas Kitahata, firefighters Eric Dillon, Michael Thompson and Patric Tamrazian, apparatus operator Daniel Kleiser and firefighter/paramedic Mark Glenchur.
They taught us about the roles of all the various trucks, including the ambulance, and how they all work together. They shared information about all the equipment, and took the time to show us the interiors of the firetrucks. Additionally, we had the special privilege to view their kitchen and saw how they worked as a team to shop for food and cook meals together.
It was apparent by how impeccably they took care of their equipment, trucks and kitchen that they all valued and respected each other and the Palisades community.
The way the captains, firefighters and paramedics passionately spoke about their jobs, fighting fires and interacting with colleagues exemplified what a cohesive and strong team they form. Those attributes exemplified by the LAFD members are what we are learning as leaders and Boy Scouts.
Not only did the captains and firefighters support us in completing our fire safety education, but it was clear to all of us that they lead by example.
There is no doubt in our minds that the community they have built inside Fire Station 69 will continue to protect Pacific Palisades for many years to come. These LAFD members had a positive impact on our Troop 223 community. Thank you again to everyone at Fire Station 69—you provided an experience we will never forget and will value for the rest of our lives.
(Editor’s note: Spatafora graduated from the GATE program at David Starr Jordan Middle School in Burbank and will enter John Burroughs High School this fall.)
