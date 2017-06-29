Palisades Troop 223 Boy Scouts Salute LAFD Fire Station 69

My current patrol has completed the Fire Safety Merit Badge. We learned about how to handle fire safely, how to create escape plans for our homes and the essentials to firetrucks and firefighting.

We had the great fortune to visit Fire Station 69 on May 23. All the members of this station have generously supported many of our troop’s patrols this past month.

We learned a great deal from Captains Erik Schneider, Thomas Moore and Thomas Kitahata, firefighters Eric Dillon, Michael Thompson and Patric Tamrazian, apparatus operator Daniel Kleiser and firefighter/paramedic Mark Glenchur.

They taught us about the roles of all the various trucks, including the ambulance, and how they all work together. They shared information about all the equipment, and took the time to show us the interiors of the firetrucks. Additionally, we had the special privilege to view their kitchen and saw how they worked as a team to shop for food and cook meals together.

It was apparent by how impeccably they took care of their equipment, trucks and kitchen that they all valued and respected each other and the Palisades community.

The way the captains, firefighters and paramedics passionately spoke about their jobs, fighting fires and interacting with colleagues exemplified what a cohesive and strong team they form. Those attributes exemplified by the LAFD members are what we are learning as leaders and Boy Scouts.