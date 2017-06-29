Friends of Palisades Library Creative Writing Contest Underway

The annual Friends of the Palisades Library writing contest will accept entries through Sept. 5.

Students entering grades 1 through 12 may submit original creative writing pieces that may include short stories, essays, non-fiction articles, dramatic scenes, monologues or poetry.

Contestants are limited to one entry not to exceed three pages (double-spaced). Contestants may not submit entries that have won prizes in other contests. For more information, friendsofpalilibrary.org.

The top three entries in five grade cate- gories (1-2; 3-4; 5-6; 7-8; and high school) will win gift certificates to Diesel Books: $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third. All participants will receive gift cards to Sweet Rose Creamery on Monument Street.

Author: Matt Sanderson

