Caruso Announces Lease Agreement for Palisades Village’s Bay Theater

Caruso has announced its newest lease agreement for the upcoming Palisades Village will be with Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas for the Bay Theater.

According to Cinépolis’s website, Cinépolis USA is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor that offers guests enhanced movie-going experiences through its “Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas” and “Cinépolis” theater concepts.

Newly redesigned Bay Theater for Rick Caruso's Palisades Village development. Credit: Caruso Affiliated

CurbedLA reports that the new theatre will hold five screens with reclining leather chairs, reserved seating, and in-seat call buttons for full food and bar service. 

The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has theaters around the country, currently operating a total of 16 theaters with a presence in Southern California, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Its México-based parent company, Cinépolis, is the fourth largest movie theater exhibitor in the world.

Caruso also works with Cinépolis at their The Promenade at Westlake property in Thousand Oaks.

Author: Matt Sanderson

