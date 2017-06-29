Agencies Fail to Act: Pacific Palisades Hikers Suffer

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

In August 2016, the Palisades News investigated why a popular public parking lot and restroom at an entrance to the Temescal Ridge Trail in the Highlands had been closed.

What started out as reporting for an article about access to a trailhead soon revealed a tangled, unresolved ownership dispute. Although the property in question should have been owned by the City of Los Angeles, it had instead been auctioned to the highest bidder by the County of Los Angeles in 2013.

Now, almost a year later, the issue still has not been resolved.

The property has remained open for parking, but the facility is a mess. Trash overflows from the one trash can, spilling into piles on the ground. Of the two restrooms, only one is unlocked. There’s no toilet paper in it, and a year’s worth of debris litters the floor.

Both the California Coastal Commission and Councilman Mike Bonin’s office are working to solve the problem.