Palisades Presbyterian Church Eric Pastor Schaefer Has Moved to Nashville

By Corinne Bourdeau

Special to the Palisades News

As the Youth Pastor at Palisades Presbyterian Church for more than 23 years, Eric Schaefer always went way above and beyond the role of a youth minister.

Under his stewardship, the Presbyterian youth group became a safe harbor for kids of all ages, backgrounds and religions, and countless of them were affected by his teaching and his program’s activities and travels.

Both of my daughters, and many of their friends, had their lives changed by Pastor Eric. He taught them faith and deep spiritual lessons during the time when they needed it the most—the turbulent and difficult years of middle school and high school.

Although our children are growing up in a privileged community, they must learn to cope with the difficult life lessons that come with being raised in such an affluent, materialistic society. Bullying, loss of meaning, stress, burnout and feeling left out run rampant with our Westside teens.

Pastor Eric was always there for these kids. He led them on mission trips, international journeys, group outings, ski trips and Bible studies, and engaged them in endless discussions covering life issues. My eldest daughter, Dominique, visited a leper colony with Eric and his lovely wife Kim, and was forever changed.