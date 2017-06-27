Ticketing Speeders On Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades Presents Problems

Some Palisadians, including Pacific Palisades Community Council board member Richard Cohen, have argued against doing speed surveys for fear that the current speed is much faster than the speed limits, and by doing a survey, the speed limit in many cases could be raised.

Two LAPD officers have disagreed.

Officers Basaker and O’Dea told the community council at its June 8 meeting that in May they conducted a speed-trailer survey on Sunset just east of Palisades Drive.

In a 24-hour period, 6,848 cars traveled that stretch of road. Most were traveling at just over 33 mph. The maximum speed was 54 m.p.h., and at the 85th percentile the speed was 38 mph.

The officers explained that mostly likely if a speed survey were done (and should be done) the speed limit would remain at 35 m.p.h., especially since a city engineer would factor in the high number of acc dents on Sunset and roadway conditions, such as the numerous curves.

Department of Public Works information states that a survey “determines an appropriate speed limit considering factors such as the type of adjacent development, pedestrian and bicycle activity, roadside conditions, reported collision history and the prevailing speed of traffic.”

“I can tell you that in years past, the lack of speed-enforcement on Sunset directly resulted in an increase of vehicular speeds, and consequently, resulted in an increase in serious injury and fatal traffic collisions,” O’Dea said. “In the 1990s, Sunset was the number-one street in West Bureau for fatal collisions. We increased our enforcement activity on Sunset, and the result was a decrease in serious injury and fatal collisions.”