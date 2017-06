The Santa Monica Fire Department will do training exercises in Potrero Canyon this week, according to Councilman Mike Bonin’s field deputy Lisa Cahill. The training days will be Tuesday, June 27, Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cahill wanted to warn Palisades residents that there will be fire trucks and helicopters and what appears to be a lot of action, but it is only a training exercise.