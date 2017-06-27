Build a Palisades Fourth of July Parade Float!

Every year, some people complain that there are not enough floats in the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. That could change this year as the parade organizing committee Palisades Americanism Parade Association encourages Palisades children, teens and adults to join together in their neighborhoods to design, build and enter a float.

Meet with your neighbors and design an entry around this year’s theme, “Palisades on Parade.”

Your float will not have to pay entry fees, because Ring inventor Jamie Sminoff is sponsoring them. But you must still fill out an application. Visit Palisadesparade.org for more information.