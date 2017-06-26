Viewpoint: Homeless Mentally Ill Need Dedicated Help

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The wet spot grew down his jeans. I felt awful and embarrassed for him, as I watched this grown man, who had urinated in his pants, walk a few steps and then turn and walk back to his possessions on a bench.

It was an early morning on Santa Monica Boulevard and this middle-aged man was one of the many I see sleeping on benches when I go to 7 a.m. yoga.

I wondered, how can we, as a compassionate people, allow him and thousands of other homeless people to live on the streets like this?

There are hopeful signs. Organizations like the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) are working humanely to help people move off the streets and into housing. Voters just approved a quarter-cent sales tax through L.A. County’s Measure H to build affordable housing. Voters also approved the city’s Measure HHH, which will raise property taxes by 0.01 percent to pay for permanent supportive housing.

One problem in discussing the homeless is we lump them all into one category. However, if a woman suffers domestic abuse and is living on the streets or if someone is kicked out of a rent-controlled apartment to make room for a new development or if a teen doesn’t have a family or if someone has lost a job and can’t pay the rent, that’s a much different situation than say . . . someone like Timmy, someone with mental illness.

Almost everyone in the Palisades has seen or has heard about Timmy, who had taken up residence on the sidewalks on Sunset. A few weeks back, he took a train from L.A. with plans to go to Seattle, but got off in Portland. Most likely he will return here.