Pacific Palisades Runners: On Your Mark, Get Set, Race!

Registration Facts:

Registration for the Will Rogers 5/10K race is $50 through June 29. Late registration from June 30 through July 4 is $60. Veterans can run for free, but must register. (Visit: Palisades10K.com). Day of race registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m.

Mail-in registration is $50 and must have been postmarked by June 25 (Will Rogers 5 & 10K Run, P.O. Box 601, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272).

Packet pick-up is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday, July 2 and 3, at a tent at the Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real.

The race will start at 8:15, after the singing of the National Anthem.

About the Race:

The race, which was started in 1977, is well-recognized in California and the country, and routinely attracts between 2,800 to 3,000 runners. The two courses, certified by U.S. Track & Field, traverse the Huntington Palisades, with the 10K continuing through Will Rogers State Historic Park.

Medals are given to the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the 5K and 10K in 28 divisions (14 male and 14 female). The 5K was added in 1986 because Brian Shea, who has organized the race the past 40 years, remembers: “It was really hot one time, maybe 100 degrees, and we ended up with about 20 ambulances. We decided to add the 5K after that.”