Celebrating Pacific Palisades’ Elders

Individual supporters included PPWC President Catherine Ruddy, her predecessor Haldis Toppel, club manager Roberta Donohue, club VP Robin Weitz, Julia Winter and Ron Vinje.

Winter once again helped Vahdani organize the festivities and handed out numerous raffle prizes donated by various local businesses. She also conducted the trivia contest, which included the following question: “Who was the famous baseball announcer who was born in 1927 and lived for many years in Pacific Palisades?” Answer: Vin Scully. Vahdani said after the event, “In addition to our generous sponsors, I also want to thank our club members and community members who helped us run this event very smoothly.” She also saluted Ron Vinje, whose wife Ingrid was an active club member and luncheon co-chair for three years, before passing away in 2015.

“So, for the last two years, Ron has been donating to our event in honor of his wife,”Vahdani said.“This year he went into the kitchen and put on a red apron and helped serve food to everybody. When I saw him in the kitchen, I couldn’t stop myself from crying.”