Viewpoint: The Value of Opportunity

(The following speech was delivered by a graduating senior at the Palisades High School commencement ceremony on June 8.)

By Dessery Alvarez

Special to the Palisades News

Since kindergarten, 5 a.m. has been my nemesis. Although my alarm clock has changed from a SpongeBob clock to my cellphone, my wake-up time has not.

Like for many of you, 5 a.m. is the time to wake up for school. I’ve had to endure this because of my grandmother. She knew that great schools were where the nice neighborhoods were: the kind of neighborhoods where she was a housekeeper. She has made many sacrifices for her family, like leaving her children in El Salvador for a period of time and taking any job to provide for them, and she continues to do the same for me.

Here at Pali, I have heard many of you share similar stories of overcoming obstacles, all in the name of seeking a better education for a better future. I’ve heard of families escaping Iran, single-parents taking two jobs, young men and women overcoming the loss of a family member, students enduring cafeteria food as it may be the only meal they get during the day.

However, like my grandmother and mother have shown me, we have learned that often the most rewarding experiences in life don’t come without sacrifice. These sacrifices represent a belief in us, a love and support for us. And that is what has led us to Pali.

We are all here because we have people who supported us going to a school miles and miles away or who support us attending a