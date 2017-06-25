Palisadian Girl Scout Madeline Brown Sews for Her Gold Award

For more than 80 hours, Madeline Brown sewed. When she finished, she had constructed 60 diaper bags and 300 hats for mothers and their newborns. The 16-year-old Palisades High School sophomore also taught 12 younger Girl Scouts how to sew.

In the process of sewing and finishing necessary baby items, Brown completed her Girl Scout Gold Award leadership/community service project and will receive her award from the Greater Los Angeles Girl Scout Council this month.

Brown joined the Girl Scouts in 2006, and has been a member of Troop 12815 ever since. She learned the practical art of sewing from her mom, Lisa Moore Brown.