Palisades Rotary Club Seeks Help Stocking an Inner-City School Library

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades, in conjunction with the nonprofit organization Access Books, is seeking residents who can help rehabilitate and restock an LAUSD elementary school library this coming school year.

Currently, there is no funding at the state or federal level for school libraries, and for many years California has consistently ranked near the bottom for school library funding. This has resulted not only in a limited number of books per children in schools, but the absence of a librarian at some schools.

Even worse, some schools have no operating school library. In some poor urban areas, there are as few as three books per children—and they are outdated. Many of the schools that Access Books works with haven’t had a school library upgraded in decades, and many still have books from the 1950s.

According to Access, books in California school libraries incur an additional charge of $10.25 to catalog the book. On average, a hardcover book costs $20, and with the cataloging fee, the book costs around $30, which is prohibitive for many under-served schools.

Access estimates that it will take about $18,000 to create and stock a library.

One way to help is by writing a tax-deductible check payable to The Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades Foundation, and mail to P.O. Box 114, Pacific Palisades 90272.