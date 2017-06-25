Palisades Alliance for Seniors to Host Talk on Identity Theft, Tax Scams

A program that discusses identity theft and tax scams will be presented by Palisades Alliance for Seniors at 10:30 a.m. on June 26, at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. Attorney Anna Barsegyan, who is the director of the Bet Tzedek Taxpayer Clinic, will be the speaker.
Tax identity theft, which is the theft of someone’s social security number to file fraudulent tax returns, has been an issue that has affected many seniors, causing incorrect tax assessments or stolen refunds. Those who don’t have a requirement to file a return don’t even suspect that their identity has been stolen until they receive a notice from the federal or state taxing authorities.
The presentation will also address tax scams, where scammers call pretending to be the IRS. Barsegvan will also cover the new law requiring IRS to outsource collection of certain tax debts to private debt collection companies.
The program is free and attendees are invited to stay afterward and socialize. Palisades Alliance, in conjunction with the Palisades Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, offers programs of particular interest to seniors, usually on the second and fourth Monday morning of every month.
Social Icons