Palisades Alliance for Seniors to Host Talk on Identity Theft, Tax Scams

A program that discusses identity theft and tax scams will be presented by Palisades Alliance for Seniors at 10:30 a.m. on June 26, at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. Attorney Anna Barsegyan, who is the director of the Bet Tzedek Taxpayer Clinic, will be the speaker.

Tax identity theft, which is the theft of someone’s social security number to file fraudulent tax returns, has been an issue that has affected many seniors, causing incorrect tax assessments or stolen refunds. Those who don’t have a requirement to file a return don’t even suspect that their identity has been stolen until they receive a notice from the federal or state taxing authorities.