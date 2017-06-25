Pacific Palisades Historical Society’s Annual Meeting Focuses on Aldersgate Retreat Center

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Pacific Palisades Historical Society (PPHS) held its annual luncheon and installation of officers on June 8 at Aldersgate Retreat Center.

The meeting’s focus was of course an historical one, this time centering on the history of Aldersgate, located at 925 Haverford.

The 10-room house, built in 1892 in the mid-Wilshire area, was purchased at auction for $3,000 in 1927 by the Methodists, and transported to its current site by mule-drawn wagons, a laborious process that took three days.

The Spanish Revival-style structure was renamed Aldersgate Lodge after the street in London where Methodist founder John Wesley lived.

The building served as a clubhouse and vacation home for two Methodist Sunday School groups, the We Boys and the J.O.C. (Jesus Our Companion).

Joyce Curtis, the current Aldersgate man- ager, found troves of historical material, including the enormous We Boys sign that was placed on the roof of the two-story building and could be seen from far away.

Historical Society members were able to read the rules that youth at Aldersgate had to follow, which included no smoking, no card playing, no alcohol, no practical joking, no roughhousing and no pillow fights. Today’s building has space for weddings and other celebrations that can be held in the adjacent Buerge Chapel. The house, which sleeps 44 people and has a large kitchen, can be rented for retreat weekends by nonprofit and church groups ($85 a night per person). Curtis, who grew up in the Palisades, said she’s happy to work with residents who want to use the facility. The Optimist Club and the Rotary Club hold their weekly breakfast meetings at Aldersgate.