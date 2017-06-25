Michael Edlen: Employ Successful Aging Strategies

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Although physical challenges or illness often make it difficult for people to maintain a positive attitude and healthy body as the decades go by, many positive actions can be taken that will play key parts in successful aging. Many of these involve choices that the individual or their family can make that will enhance the quality of daily living.

Prerequisites to healthy living include proper eating with a balanced diet, whether home-cooked, Meals On Wheels, or from other sources. The living environment should be assessed for safety, and improvements made that will help prevent accidents. We have explored many of these aspects in previous articles.

Perhaps the most basic decision that is essential is for aging individuals to stay as active as possible if they choose to stay healthier. This would include walking regularly, exercising to the extent they are able to, climbing stairs if they can, etc.

Equally as important as physical activity is for seniors to keep their minds as active as they can. Some examples are writing, engaging in group classes, continuous learning, reading a variety of books, attending webinars, etc. Computer-based activities will also enhance mental energy. Similarly, participating in new activities such as yoga, meditation, or exploring ideas out of one’s previous comfort zone can enhance mental energy.