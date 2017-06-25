Amalfi Estates Donates $11,550 to SPCA Los Angeles

Amalfi Estates owner Anthony Marguleas and realtor Briar Pecsok presented a check for $11,550 to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) on May 19.

The check represented 10 percent of the net commission from two recent home sales by Marguleas and Pecsok.

“Not only do their gifts provide a steady source of support for thousands of abused and abandoned animals at spcaLA, but Amalfi’s good example encourages others to do the same,” said spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein.

Since 1877, spcaLA has been the premiere nonprofit animal welfare organization serving Southern California. There is no national SPCA parent organization, or umbrella group, that provides financial support. Donations run programs and services that include cruelty investigation, disaster animal response team, humane education and a variety of shelter services.

Since 2015, Amalfi Estates and Marguleas have donated $464,000 to charity and more than $57,938 to spcaLA.

Two years ago, Marguleas pledged to donate 10 percent of his firm’s commissions to five charitable organizations: spcaLA, American Cancer Society, Make a Wish, Path Making It Home and Homeboy Industries.

Those organizations represent the main causes Marguleas/Amalfi feels strongly about: pets, health, kids, homelessness and a local cause to help gang members transition to productive professionals. Clients select the charity the commission will benefit.