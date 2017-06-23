Tivoli Café to Hold Wine-Tasting Dinner

Tivoli Café on Sunset will host a wine-tasting dinner, featuring Area 5.1 Winery, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The cost for appetizer, four courses, dessert and wine pairings is $89, which includes tax and gratuity. There are limited seats remaining.

The host is Wine Consultant Peter D. Gerr, with special guest Martin Brown, owner of the Santa Barbara Winery. Brown, who originally hailed from Adelaide, Australia, will bring a 2015 Equinox, a 2015 White Light, a 2104 Collusion, a 2014 Majestic 12 and a 2014 Zinvasion to pair with dishes such as grilled baby lamb chops and homemade short-rib ravioli in a wild mushroom sauce.

For reservations, call (310) 459-7685.