Patriotic Pups Sought to Walk in Palisades Parade

The Patriotic Pups of Pacific Palisades are ready for their 23nd annual march in the Palisades parade. Each pup will receive a bandana from “Pups” sponsor, Paws N’ Claws.

If you have a well-behaved dog that is comfortable with other dogs and doesn’t panic when it sees a horse, and doesn’t bark at bands, then consider marching with the Patriotic Pups in the Fourth of July parade.

Please contact Marilyn Haaker at (310)962-5830 and leave your name, telephone number and your pup’s name.