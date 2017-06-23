Patriotic Pups Sought to Walk in Palisades Parade

The Patriotic Pups of Pacific Palisades are ready for their 23nd annual march in the Palisades parade. Each pup will receive a bandana from “Pups” sponsor, Paws N’ Claws.
If you have a well-behaved dog that is comfortable with other dogs and doesn’t panic when it sees a horse, and doesn’t bark at bands, then consider marching with the Patriotic Pups in the Fourth of July parade.
Please contact Marilyn Haaker at (310)962-5830 and leave your name, telephone number and your pup’s name.
Owners and canines meet under the trees at Palisades Elementary, corner of Via de la Paws (Paz) and BowWowdoin, between 1 and 1:45 p.m. Owners should bring water for their pets. Some pups like to wear socks if the pavement is hot. Haaker says that if at any time, you or your pup wishes to leave the parade, this is perfectly acceptable.
