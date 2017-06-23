PaliHi Ranks 6th in City Section Top Academic Athletic Teams

Every year the City Section averages the overall grade point average for its sports teams. For the Palisades High School teams, it shows there is definitely an emphasis on academics as well as athleticism.

Of the 25 teams that are played competitively on the CIF level, PaliHi Dolphins were tops in six. Next closest school was Marshall with five and Sylmar with four. The highest overall GPA was the North Hollywood High School girls golf team (3.77). The lowest overall GPA for a team, that was still the tops over all other schools in academic achievement was 2.80 from Santee High School water polo.

The sports and overall GPA’s that Palisades High School were tops in are:

Boys Soccer (3.37)

Girls Soccer (3.53), which tied with USC Hybrid High School

Baseball (3.25)

Boy’s Golf (3.4)

Boys Lacrosse (3.03)

Girls Lacrosse (3.33)

To see which teams scored highest academically, visit cif-la.org.