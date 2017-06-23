Maryam Zar Reappointed President by Pacific Palisades Community Council

Maryam Zar has been reelected to a second one-year term as president of the Pacific Palisades Community Council.

Vice president George Wolfberg and treasurer Richard Cohen will also serve another term, and Allison Holdorff Polhill (who replaced Michael Soneff) was formally elected as secretary.

According to the PPCC by-laws, the president, in this case Zar, is tasked with appointing a nominating committee of at least three board members, which has to include one elected Area representative, by the first meeting in April.

On May 11, that committee of Richard Wulliger (Historical Society), Barbara Marinacci (Palisades Beautiful), Rick McGeagh (PPBA) and Danielle Samulon (Area 3 representative), announced that the upcoming slate would be the same as the current one. Other board members could nominate additional candidates by the second meeting in May, but none were nominated. Only current and past board members can be nominated for president.

The PPCC voted on June 8 by secret written ballot. Capturing all 20 votes were Wolfberg and Holdorff Pohill captured all 20 votes; Zar and Cohen received 19 votes and one nay vote.