Palisades Village Sidewalk goes here Sale Set for June 24

The 20th Annual Pacific Palisades Village-wide Sidewalk Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, June 24.

Get last-minute clothing and accessories to wear at the Fourth of July parade, or snag colorful household items to decorate tables before the parties start on that patriotic holiday. Merchants will be offering deep discounts on merchandise all day.

“Come and delight in the ocean breeze and friendly atmosphere of our village while exploring hidden treasures and eating at our local restaurants,” said Susan Payne, chamber of commerce president and realtor with RE/MAX Realty.

Contacts: (310) 459-7963 or visit palisadeschamber.com.