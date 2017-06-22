Palisades Neighbors Fear Marquette Development

None of the residents the News spoke to who live on Marquette across from Pizzulli’s property have signed anything.

“The majority of the neighbors are very much against the development,” Deacon said. “I’ve definitely not signed anything, [and] I don’t know anybody who’s signed anything.”

“Of everybody I’ve spoken to, not only are we not happy about it, there’s an overwhelming no [to] development,” another resident said.

Pizzulli has submitted plans for five of his houses to the Pacific Palisades Civic League for board approval.

“None of the projects have been approved,” said PPCL President Richard Blumenberg. “There were questions regarding the lot sizes being different than what was shown on the Zimas report by L.A. City, and structure heights.”

Blumenberg said that Pizzulli has since submitted new information. “He has provided documentation for the lot sizes and revised drawings which supposedly comply with the height requirements. The plan reviewers have not checked his re-submittals yet, but will do so before our next meeting [in July]. He has said that he lowered the houses so they will comply.”

The City of Los Angeles has not yet approved any of the eight permits. According to Cheryl Getuiza, the public information officer for the Department of City Planning, the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is still being put together.

“The department is in the middle of conducting the EIR and therefore we do not have a hearing date yet,” Getuiza said. “Once the EIR is completed, it will be published so the department may take in public comment.”