Palisades High School Seniors Start Next Chapter

The weather was nearly perfect for Palisades High School graduation on June 8 at the Stadium by the Sea. Executive Director and Principal Pam Magee announced that 708 would walk the stage that evening (the class has 723 graduates).

The stadium was packed as students walked through the tunnel to the field, while the combined PaliHi band and orchestra, under the direction of Elizabeth Stoyanovich and Alex Dale, played “Pomp and Circumstance.”

After Benjamin Makhani, the student body president, led the audience with the Pledge of Allegiance, Audrey Kaller sang a moving and lovely rendition of the national anthem.

A PaliHi graduation tradition continued as the audience was welcomed by students in native tongues that included Arabic, Cantonese, Farsi, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Mayan, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

Senior class president Gabriel Feizbakhsh, who will attend Boston University, told the packed stadium, “I’m overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude for our experiences. As we look forward into our future, the foundations that delivered us here should be nothing shy of genuine praise. So, in response, we say thank you.

“I realize that we will be leaving a community overflowing with so much familiarity and comfort,” he said. “I am so thankful to have been a part of the unifying network that has been Palisades Charter High School.”

Instead of a speaker, another PaliHi tradition is to let students speak at graduation. Seniors prepare speeches and then audition in front of teachers and administrators. Four were chosen to address their classmates: Gabe Galef, Jeline Schy, Dessery Alvarez and Qiairra Broomfield.