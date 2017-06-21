Jim Paleno’s PaliHi Golf Teams Are Winners

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Coach Jim Paleno started coaching basketball at Palisades High School in 1983 as an assistant under Jerry Marvin, a position he held until 1990.

“Steve Kerr was on our team that year,” said Paleno, referring to the guard who went on to win five NBA championship rings as a player and now two more as coach of the Golden State Warriors. “I was also fortunate to work with Derek Strong for three years until he graduated in 1986,” and later played for the Lakers, Celtics and Magic.”

The special education teacher became PaliHi head coach in 1991, after a year of coaching at Santa Monica College. When Paleno stepped down in 2012, he had a 416-179 record in one of the toughest basketball leagues in the country—the Western League, featuring perennial City Section champions Westchester and Fairfax.

“Olin Simplis graduated in 1993 from Pali, played at UC Riverside and is now one of the most highly respected trainers of professional athletes,” Paleno said, noting that D’Andre Bell graduated from Pali in 2005, attended Georgia Tech and later played in the NBA Development League. A 2010 graduate, Garrett Nevels, attended the University of Hawaii and is playing professionally in Spain.

“For me, the most important aspect of coaching basketball is trying to get a group of individuals to play together as a unit,” Paleno said. “The ability to ‘mold’ young men from diverse backgrounds into a ‘family’ on and off the court is a truly beautiful thing.”

In 1997, after the basketball season ended, Paleno decided to resurrect the PaliHi golf program, which at one time enjoyed “a rich tradition of excellence.” In fact, the Dolphins won the City Section championship 11 times between 1968 and 1986.