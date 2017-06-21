Local talent will be on display at the annual Pacific Palisades Art Association art show, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, on the Village Green, 15290 Sunset Blvd. Pieces will be for sale. Come and see the wide variety of styles and chat with artists.
Art Show Will Be Held at Palisades Village Green on June 25
