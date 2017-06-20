Ride a Bike in the Palisades Fourth of July Parade

On July 4, the Yogurt Shoppe will sponsor Kids on Bikes for the seventh year in a row. Kids of all ages (adults too!) can bring their best decorated Fourth of July bicycle or scooter to the store, located at 873 Swarthmore Ave., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3 (the day before the parade), to be judged. Waivers to ride in the parade need to be filled out.

Winners will be featured in the July 12 Palisades News and could win a $75, $50 or $25 gift card, which can be used at either the Swarthmore location or the store at 11726 Barrington Ct. in Brentwood.

Visit theyogurtshoppe.com or call (310) 459-0088.