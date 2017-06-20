Ride a Bike in the Palisades Fourth of July Parade

On July 4, the Yogurt Shoppe will sponsor Kids on Bikes for the seventh year in a row. Kids of all ages (adults too!) can bring their best decorated Fourth of July bicycle or scooter to the store, located at 873 Swarthmore Ave., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3 (the day before the parade), to be judged. Waivers to ride in the parade need to be filled out.

Photo: Luis Velasquez

Winners will be featured in the July 12 Palisades News and could win a $75, $50 or $25 gift card, which can be used at either the Swarthmore location or the store at 11726 Barrington Ct. in Brentwood.

Visit theyogurtshoppe.com or call (310) 459-0088.

