Palisades Rotary Club Is ‘All in for Kids’ at Poker Tournament

The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club held its fourth annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament “All in for Kids!” on May 20 in Janes Hall at the Palisades Presbyterian Church.
The initial buy-in was $200, which included dinner and two drinks. The Dealer Dolls (a female-owned and operated casino supply company based in Los Angeles) supplied tables, poker chips and cards, and offered a quick tutorial before play began.
Curt Northrup took the top prize of $2,500. Second place went to Eddy Kup, who won $1,000; Andrew Hubsch was third, earning $700. Rounding out fourth and fifth place were Robert Lindsley ($500) and Josh Land ($300).
The real winner was the Palisades-Malibu YMCA and the Rotary Club Foundation, which will split $7,560 in net proceeds.
Sponsors included iTEP International; Midwin, Vogel and Nathanson—Certified Public Accountants; Marie’s Mac & PC Computer Services; The Lintrathen Company (Gloria and John Wilson); YMCA board members Peter Crosby and Layth Carlson; Trish Bowe (State Farm Insurance); L.A. Golf Academy and Nancy Cleveland.
Peter Crosby, who has organized the tournament since its inception, tells Palisadians to sharpen their card skills (or just hope for luck), and plan to participate in next year’s fundraising event.
Social Icons