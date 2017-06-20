Palisades-Malibu YMCA Free Fitness Training for Teen Athletes

The Palisades-Malibu YMCA is offering teens ages 13-17 the opportunity to work with professional and former NCAA athletes through July 31 in the Y fitness room on Via de la Paz. Times are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m.

Teens will be able to participate in TRX training and functional movement, flexibility and strength exercises, and also receive nutritional guidance. The regime not only will promote good health, but will also help teens prepare for summer and fall sports.

Jim Kirtley, the Y’s newly appointed executive director, has also offered all teens free use of the Y facilities in June and July. To participate, teens need to come to the YMCA and attend a short orientation session. They will then be able to use the cardio equipment and weights any time during YMCA operational hours.

Call (310) 0454-5591 or visit ymcaLA.org/palisades-malibu.