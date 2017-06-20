Palisades Crime: Same Car Burglary Suspects Prowling 1000 Block of Via De La Paz

The following June 19, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

1000 Via De La Paz, btwn 6/11/17 at 9:30 PM and 6/12/17 at 6:45 AM. The suspects (#1 female Hispanic, 5’/5’3″ 110 lb, 18/21 years, #2 male Hispanic, 5’6″ 140 lb, 18/21 years) smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took money.

1000 Via De La Paz, btwn 6/11/17 at 7:30 PM and 6/12/17 at 6:45 AM. The suspects (#1 female Hispanic, 5’/5’3″ 110 lb, 18/21 years, #2 male Hispanic, 5’6″ 140 lb, 18/21 years) smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a pen.

16800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/12/17 btwn 1:55 PM and 2:05 PM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a backpack.

500 Swarthmore, btwn 6/12/17 at 8 PM and 6/18/17 at 11:30 AM. The suspect took the rear license plate from victim's vehicle.

Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 6/16/17 btwn 6 PM and 8:30 PM . The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took money.

17000 Sunset, btwn 6/15/17 at 6 PM and 6/16/17 at 9 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim's vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money.

THEFT

16300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/17/17 btwn 7 AM and 9 AM. The suspect took victim’s cell phone from an office.

VANDALISM

17100 Avenida De La Herradura, 6/16/17 btwn 7:50 AM and 8 AM. The suspect smashed a sliding glass door on victim’s home.

OTHER CRIMES

Illegal Camping

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/16/17 at 7:40 AM. A 40-year-old female was arrested for illegal camping after receiving several warnings for the violation.