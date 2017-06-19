Theatre Palisades Presents ‘Evening of Immigrants’

The Theatre Palisades Actors’ Troupe will present “We Are All Immigrants—An Evening of Sharing Stories About All of Us” on Wednesday, June 21. Refreshments will be served at 7 p.m.; the show begins at 7:30.

The evening will be about immigration in the United States throughout the centuries, with both original and biographical material, videos and published works from many authors, including Shakespeare. Actress and Theatre Palisades favorite Martha Hunter said, “It should be a fun evening as well as quite poignant.”

The Pierson Playhouse is located at 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Parking is free. Admission to TP members is free; nonmembers pay $5. Call (310) 454-1970 for more information.