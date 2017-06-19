Palisadian Jeff Tipton: Doctor by Day, Cartoonist by Night

Dr. Jeffrey Tipton loves the absurdities of life. Even more, he loves to joke about them.

By day, as a medical director for Optum Health (which is part of United Healthcare), Tipton manages diseases in that population such as diabetes, and works to find good care for people.

“This doesn’t mean the most expensive or the least expensive,” he told the Palisades News. “It just means the best. Where’s the best place for somebody to go who needs care?”

He admits it’s a complicated area.

Yet Tipton’s talents and interests lie far beyond the medical field, and include writing comedic screenplays, a book on public health and even hosting a satire show for a year on XM radio called “The Uncensored Truth” that created humorous fake news in the vein of The Onion.

That’s not all.

“I did standup for a long time,” he said. As a public health doctor, Tipton honed his observational skills, which allowed him to “look at the world and try to reframe it so that people could see a different perspective.” Comedian Steven Wright is one of his influences.

“Standup is healthy for people because it’s a distraction from whatever else that they’re thinking about, and it helps break things up a bit, whether it’s laughing or otherwise,” said Tipton, who lives in Pacific Palisades.

His writing focuses on “the absurd nature of things,” and four years ago he began drawing cartoons as yet another way to get his observational, absurdist point-of-view out into the world. At the beginning, he collab- orated with Shelly Mussenden for the illustrating aspect, and eventually they created about 150 single-panel cartoons.

Tipton now works alone, and comes up with new ideas every day. He admires the work of Gary Larson and Dilbert creator Scott Adams, and is particularly drawn towards word play and puns. Some of his cartoons have been turned into greeting cards, which he sells on his website laughrx.org.