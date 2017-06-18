Palisades High School Wins CIF L.A. City Section Commissioner’s Cup

Palisades Charter High School has won the 2016-17 CIF Los Angeles City Section Commissioner’s Cup. The Dolphins won nine Section titles to capture their third consecutive crown.

PaliHi received 424 points, the next closest school was Granada Hills with 350 and Birmingham was third with 314 points.

The program was started three years ago at the CIF Los Angeles City Section to recognize the accomplishments of member schools and to honor the coaches and student-athletes who put time and effort in to the pursuit of athletic excellence.

CIF LA City Section sports information director Dick Dornan explained how the point system works. “Any team that makes the playoffs earns points. Each time they advance to the next round, they receive more points.

“As teams advance through each round, they accumulate more points in value,” he said. “Ultimately, a section championship is worth the most.”

Dornan said that the fall, winter and spring performances are added together to determine the winner.

The CIF Southern Section Commissioner’s Cup, which ranks the top sports program in the Southern Section, celebrated its 25th year of the award in 2016, and Loyola had captured the top title eight times. (Corona del Mar and Santa Margarita led the girls side with five Commissioner Cup awards each).